Kosciusko releases information on Whippets game day parking, tailgating, etc

The Kosciusko School District has released information regarded traffic, parking, and tailgating for Whippet football home games.

Directions:

AT 5:00 pm on game days Arena Road WILL BE CLOSED AT HWY 12 AND WENDY’S.

ALL TRAFFIC WILL BE ONE-WAY.

ENTER LANDRUM FIELD ON FAIRGROUND ROAD.

Drop off & Pick-Up:

If you are not parking and you have to be dropped off and picked up, the designated area is in front of the Coliseum on Arena Road.

Home Parking:

Parking Lots #1, #2, #3, and the Coliseum areas are designated as HOME Parking.

Lots #1 and #2 are located on Whippet Way.

Lot #3 is located on Arena Road.

Drop off and pick up will be in the designated area on Arena Road.

Visitor’s Parking:

Visitor’s parking is on the north side of the Softball Field.

Please follow the directions of the Parking attendant.

Visitor’s entrance to Landrum Field is located in the North End Zone near the scoreboard.

Handicap Parking:

Handicap Parking is located on Whippet Way in front of the HOME SIDE entrance.

After 5:00 pm, handicap parking can be accessed from Fairground Road and Whippet Way. The proper credentials must be presented. Handicap Parking is first come, first served basis. Please follow the directions of the parking attendants.

Ticket Information:

All tickets are $8 and may only be purchased via GoFan or with a credit/debit card at the appropriate ticket gate.

Visitors should purchase/present tickets and enter Landrum Field via the Visitors Entrance.

Whippet fans should purchase/present tickets and enter Landrum Field via the Home Entrance.

No crossover between the two sides will be allowed.

Children in 8th grade or below must be accompanied by an adult to enter the football facility.

Kid Zone:

The Kid Zone will be open in the north endzone. Tickets are $5 per child.

The number of tickets will be limited and will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis.

Wristbands may be purchased at the end of the bleachers near the north end zone.

Pre-Game Tailgating:

Pre-Game tailgating is available in the grass area in front of the new PE and Health Facility.

Tents can be set up in this area at any time on gameday.

No vehicles are allowed in this grass area.

Vehicle parking is in Lot #3 near the tailgating area.

Tailgating supplies/tents etc. can be set up throughout the day on gameday.

At 5:00 pm, all traffic will be ONE WAY, you will have to enter from Fairground Road.

Please clean up the tailgating area when done.