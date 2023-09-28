Kosciusko School District releases statement celebrating “A” rating

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Dr. Zach Bost released the following statement to media:

We, as Kosciusko School District, are incredibly proud of our remarkable achievement. Not only does this accomplishment attest each of our school’s relentless efforts in their Pursuit of Greatness, but it also establishes the Standard of Greatness for our future.

With this being said, I would like to recognize the amazing people that got us here.

● To our Teachers, who work tirelessly to bring out the BEST in Every Whippet, Every Day.. THANK

YOU!

● To our Leaders, who laid the Groundwork, provided us Support, and brought LIFE to our Vision,

THANK YOU!

● To our Community, who has supported us on this Journey, THANK YOU!

● And most importantly, to our Students and Parents, who expect nothing short of PURE

GREATNESS from us, THANK YOU!

This academic achievement, without a doubt, confirms that Kosciusko School District has the finest

Teachers, Leaders, and Students in the entire state.

As we celebrate our return amongst the ELITE districts in the state, I want to invite everyone to join us

on our Journey to Greatness.

Our Commitment isn’t just Words; it’s REALITY.

We want the entire Community to be an integral part of our Journey.

Choose Kosciusko School District and help us develop our next generation of Kosciuskians.

Remember this… Greatness is a Journey, not a Destination.

While our return to the ranks of the state’s top districts is commendable, our unwavering dedication

to bring out the BEST in Every Whippet, Every Day will always remain our top priority.

Go Whippets!

Your Path.

Your Journey.

Your Greatness.

Dr. Zach Bost, KSD Superintendent of Education.