Kosy Mayoral Challenge: Who is Jeff Weill?

Judge Jeff Weill

A former Hinds County circuit judge has been named to preside over a candidate’s challenge to the outcome of the Kosciusko mayor’s race. The case will be heard in Attala County Circuit Court beginning November 12 with Special Judge Jeff Weill presiding. Weill served two terms in Hinds County before running unsuccessfully for the Mississippi Court of Appeals in 2018. Since then, he’s been serving as a senior status judge, handling cases across the state including other election challenges. Under state law, many retired Court of Appeals, chancery, circuit or county court judges and retired Supreme Court justices are eligible to serve as senior judges.

In the Kosciusko case, Marvin Myles Jr. filed a petition June 23, claiming irregularities in the way the votes were counted in the mayor’s election. The final official results showed Myles losing to incumbent Tim Kyle by 26 votes. Myles is asking the court to throw out absentee and affidavit ballots and to declare him the winner. As an alternative, he asks the court to order a new election.