Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKPD Narcotics Division Cleaning Up the Streets

KPD Narcotics Division Cleaning Up the Streets

by
SHARE NOW
KPD Narcotics Division Cleaning Up the Streets

A large amount of drugs were confiscated during a traffic stop Saturday, August 9 in Kosciusko around 10:20 p.m.

The Kosciusko Police Department Narcotics Investigator arrested 25-year-old Reterrius Simmons.

During the stop, the investigator discovered a trafficking amount of a controlled substance, a firearm, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Simmons was charged with two counts of trafficking and two counts of possession of felony controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility, where his bond was set at $300,000.

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: KPD Water Drive Declared Success

Burglars Nabbed in Joint Effort by KPD and Capitol Police

KPD Needs Your Help Locating Suspect Vehicle in Possible Attempted Car Jacking

Narcotics Search Warrant Yields Drugs and a Stolen Weapon, One Arrested

Do You Recognize Them? KPD Searching for Two in Credit Card Fraud Investigation

Two KPD Officers Receive Promotions

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf