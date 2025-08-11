KPD Narcotics Division Cleaning Up the Streets

A large amount of drugs were confiscated during a traffic stop Saturday, August 9 in Kosciusko around 10:20 p.m.

The Kosciusko Police Department Narcotics Investigator arrested 25-year-old Reterrius Simmons.

During the stop, the investigator discovered a trafficking amount of a controlled substance, a firearm, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

Simmons was charged with two counts of trafficking and two counts of possession of felony controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility, where his bond was set at $300,000.