On 4-18-2020, Ashley McKee, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for receiving stolen property (Nick Cox)

On 4-17-2020, Billy Horne, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for petit larceny (Scott Chunn).

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.