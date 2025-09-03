Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Announces Rodeo Set for November

Big Deals!
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has announced their SPRA Sheriff’s Rodeo will take place Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

The family-friendly event will feature a full lineup of rodeo action, including bull riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and barrel racing.

For the kids, there will be mutton busting and other fun activities.

Proceeds from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s SPRA Rodeo will be donated to two local charities; Care Lodge and Wesley House Community Center.

Organizers say the rodeo is one of the most exciting community events of the year, bringing together top rodeo talent and local families for two nights of thrills and entertainment.

Additional details, including ticket information and event times, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

