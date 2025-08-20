Big Deals!
Lexington Man’s Artwork To Be Featured on Wild Turkey Stamp

A Lexington man has been named the winner of a contest to design Mississippi’s first wild turkey stamp.  Johnny Granberry’s artwork will be featured on the stamp which will provide a dedicated stream of revenue to support wild turkey habitat, management and research.  Starting this spring, Mississippi turkey hunters who are not exempt will pay $10 for a stamp and it’ll cost non-residents $100.

