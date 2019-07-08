Local baseball team wins World Series

A local baseball team won a World Series Championship over the weekend.

Kosciusko based Thunder Baseball won the 10U AAA USSSA World Series Friday night in Orange Beach, AL.

The team captured the World Series by defeating every other team in the bracket, only allowing 5 runs during the tournament. The championship game was a shut out with Thunder winning 12-0.

Thunder Baseball qualified for the World Series by winning the 10U AAA USSSA State Championship in Brandon, MS in June.

Members of the team are: Austin Horne, Jackson Schuler, Braydon Rigby, Aidan Howard, Rece Atkinson, Bradley Goss, Brooks Kuhn, Cody Polson, Jones Roberson, James Dalton Cummins and Hayes Tyler.

Coaches: Shea Schuler, Robby Horne, Roy Cummins