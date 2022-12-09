Malicious Mischief and Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

SHADDARIOUS HUFFMAN, 19, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000.

CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Hold for Other Agency, Resisting Arrest, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500, $1,000, $500.

RICKY LEVY, 50, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $500, N/A.

AMY N MCBRIDE, 34, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,000, $900, $1,100.

DEWAUN MEREDITH, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, KPD. Bond $1,100.

MICHAEL L SHAW, 49, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DENISE M TOWNSEND, 50, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ZACHARY S WAGGENER, 22, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, ACSO. Bond $1,000.