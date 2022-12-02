MEMA Update: At Least 66 Homes Damaged in This Week’s Storms

As damage assessments continue, the number of homes impacted by this week’s tornadoes and straight-line winds across the state has climbed to 66. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says, in Lowndes County, 29 homes were damaged along with a fire station. The damage also includes 16 homes and four farms in Jasper County, eight homes in Pike County, six homes in Choctaw County, four homes in Amite County, two homes plus one farm, one business and six public buildings in Prentiss County and one home in Oktibbeha County. And MEMA says only one injury occurred– in Pike County– instead of two as initially reported.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 5 at 6:30pm
Historic Downtown Square
Christmas Train RidesTue, Dec 6 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko
Christmas Carriage RidesThu, Dec 8 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko