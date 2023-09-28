Mims Boswell Jr. Inducted into Hall of Fame

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters held its annual meeting Wednesday in Natchez. Mims Boswell Jr., founder of Boswell Media, was inducted into the MAB Hall of Fame. Boswell started his radio career at WCBI am in Columbus, MS. In 1947, he moved back to Kosciusko to work for Cy Bahakel who had just put Kosciusko’s first radio station on the air, WKOZ. Boswell bought the station from Bahakel in 1962.

Broadcasting has been passed down through generations in the Boswell family. Mims Boswell Sr. was one of the first sales managers while Mims Jr. ran the day-to-day operations. Johnny Boswell began his radio career in his teens and still owns and operates Boswell Media. Now in the fourth generation, Melissa Boswell Townsend, is the current General Manager of the company. She also received the honor of being transitioned to the executive board as the Secretary/Treasurer of the association.

Johnny Boswell accepted the award on his father’s behalf giving a brief summary of the legacy he left behind.

Paul Harvey and Mims Jr.

Mims Boswell Sr. Mims Jr. and Johnny Boswell

Melissa Boswell Townsend