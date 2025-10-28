Mississippi Homeowners can apply for Safe Room Grants starting October 31

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is launching a statewide grant program to help homeowners install FEMA-compliant safe rooms, with applications opening Oct. 31, 2025, and closing Nov. 30, 2025.

Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the initiative is available to residents in all 82 counties.

The program provides reimbursement grants to help residents build or install safe rooms designed to protect against severe weather and tornadoes. Funding is limited, and all eligible applicants will be entered into a statewide lottery once the application period ends.

Who Can Apply

Eligible applicants include Mississippi homeowners whose property is their primary residence—specifically, single-family homes. Owners of mobile or manufactured homes may also apply if they own the land where their home sits. However, renters, duplexes, apartments, and community safe rooms are not eligible.

How to Apply

The application window opens October 31, 2025, and will close on November 30, 2025.

Homeowners can find full program details and submit applications online at the Residential Safe Room Grant Program webpage on MEMA’s official website.

After the deadline, MEMA will conduct a lottery drawing to select participants. Those chosen will receive an email from [email protected]

More information can be found HERE.