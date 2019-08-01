Mississippi Lottery Commission firms time line

The launch date of selling scratch-off tickets for the Mississippi Lottery is expected by Dec. 1.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Tuesday it’s now seeking advertising and related services for that purpose.

“Our objective is to have a qualified advertising agency bring our company to life in the public eye,” said Tom Shaheen, MLC president.

Shaheen says Mississippians are ready for the lottery.

Applicants may find more information www.mslotteryhome.com. Proposals are due by August 22, 2019.