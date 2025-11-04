Big Deals!
MS Gas Prices Now Lowest of the Year

Gas prices in Mississippi are officially at their lowest level of the year.  AAA says the average price statewide is $2.58.   That’s a drop of 11 cents in the past month. But don’t be surprised if prices bump up a little before Thanksgiving.  Our last significant stretch of falling prices lasted just 12 days.  Locally, GasBuddy.com says the cheapest gas is in Carthage, where it’s selling for as little as $2.38.  In Philadelphia, the phone app says the lowest price is $2.49 and in Kosciusko, $2.59.  Mississippi’s average price is no longer the cheapest in the country.  AAA that distinction now belongs to Oklahoma.

