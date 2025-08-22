Multiple DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County

ROY DARNELL BENSON JR, 35, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800.

GLENDA L DANIELS, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DAVID TROY GOODIN, 57, of Philadelphia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $400, $600, $0.

RANDY HAYES JONES, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

KENYODA, RANODA MCNAIR, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Child Restraint Law X 2, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $300, $800.

BREANA NESHA RUSH, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

PATRICK STOKES, 49, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

PHILLIP DOUGLAS WILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARIA YORK, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.