Multiple Large Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

ROBIN L SHEPARD, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, CPD. Bond $250,000, $0, $0, $239.25, $0.

VICKIE S SKEEN, 42, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bon $1,000, $0, $1,000.

LEPHILLIP T STINGLEY, 34, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JEREMY K STRIBLING, 29, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 56, of Kosciusko, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, KPD. Bond $900.

CHARLIE S THRASHER, 22, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25, $218.

ANTRALL J TOWNSEND, 38, of Forest, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $62,500, $62,500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

ASHLEY WELLS, 41, of Senatobia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $500.

SEDRICK D WINGO, 19, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, No Insurance, Running Stop Sign, Careless Driving, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Failure to Give Signal, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.