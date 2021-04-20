Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The entertainment lineup has been set for the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

8:30 am : Dusty Welch

: Dusty Welch 9:20 am: Jodie Ross

Jodie Ross 10:20 am: Macey Steed



Macey Steed 11:20 am: WBC Worship Team



WBC Worship Team 12:10 pm: Dylan Davis

Dylan Davis 1:00 pm: Doug Hancock

Doug Hancock 1:50 pm: Preston Sanders

Preston Sanders 2:40 pm: Gabriel Sanders

Gabriel Sanders 2:00 pm: MS Boomers

MS Boomers 3:30 pm: Walter Cooper

The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 24 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.