Natchez Trace Festival Saturday entertainment schedule

The entertainment lineup has been set for the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.
- 8:30 am: Dusty Welch
- 9:20 am: Jodie Ross
- 10:20 am: Macey Steed
- 11:20 am: WBC Worship Team
- 12:10 pm: Dylan Davis
- 1:00 pm: Doug Hancock
- 1:50 pm: Preston Sanders
- 2:40 pm: Gabriel Sanders
- 2:00 pm: MS Boomers
- 3:30 pm: Walter Cooper
The stage will once again be set-up on the northern lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.
The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 24 in downtown Kosciusko.
For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-1981.