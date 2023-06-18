Due to down trees and power lines, MDOT is closing part of Williamsville Road until further notice. There will be no thru traffic. BreezyNews will update you when more information becomes available.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 24 at 7:00pm
Ellis Theater at Marty Stuar's Congress of Country Music
Mississippi Lions All-State Band @ Skipworth Performing Arts CenterSat, Jul 1 at 6:30pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds