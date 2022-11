The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will host their C.A.R.E. Banquet on Tuesday, November 15th, and will begin at 6:00 pm.

Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder of STEM NOLA will be the guest speaker.

STEM NOLA is a non-profit organization to expose, inspire, and engage communities in learning about opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).