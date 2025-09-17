Big Deals!
Paroled Felon Arrested After Violent Robbery in Vaiden

A parolee with a violent criminal history was arrested Monday, September 15, after assaulting a store clerk and robbing the 35/55 Truck Stop on Highway 35.

Deputies say 40-year-old Charlie Terrell Jones of Yazoo City attacked the clerk during a dispute over gas prices, attempting to gouge his eyes and striking him in the head. He then returned with a gun, demanded money, and fled. The injured clerk was treated at Tyler Holmes Hospital.

Jones, released on parole seven months ago after serving over 20 years for kidnapping and sexual battery, was quickly identified.

Law enforcement agencies including the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and Kosciusko Police coordinated a plan to stop Jones at a checkpoint. He was arrested without incident in Attala County.

Jones is being held on an armed robbery charge, with additional charges expected, including possession of a weapon by a felon and failure to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff Clint Walker credited the quick response and cooperation among agencies for the safe arrest.

