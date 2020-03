The petting zoo will once again be a featured highlight of the 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival.

G&J Traveling Petting Zoo will have all kinds of animals on display this year.

The petting zoo will be set up at Renasant Bank park during the festival beginning at 9:00 am.

The 51st annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 25 in downtown Kosciusko.

More information G&J Petting Zoo can be found here.