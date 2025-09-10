Photo: Career Tech Center announces Students of the Month

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced August Student of the Month for its programs.

These students were selected by their program instructors for showing outstanding participation, effort, and dedication in their classes. We celebrate their hard work and commitment to excellence!

Mason Barber-Keystone, Nick Carter-Construction, Sara Coleman-Health Science, David Harmon-Ag Science, Eli Hill-Automotive, Kingston Lee-Welding, Erica Riley-Multimedia, and Lauren Truong-Ed Prep.