Photo: Local student joins National Guard

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center is proud to recognize Terrance Griffin, a senior from Kosciusko High School, for signing with the Mississippi National Guard.

Terrance is a second-year student in the Construction Technology program, where he has demonstrated strong leadership, discipline, and dedication to his future.

His decision to serve his state and country is a reflection of his hard work and commitment to excellence.

The faculty and staff at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center congratulate Terrance on this outstanding achievement and wish him continued success in his military and career endeavors.