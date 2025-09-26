Photo: Local student signs with National Guard

The Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center is proud to announce that senior Gage Steed, son of Matt and Daphne Steed, has signed with the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Steed, a student at Ethel High School, officially signed on Tuesday, Sept. 23. He will begin physical training Oct. 4 and is scheduled to attend basic training following his graduation from Ethel High School in May 2026.

After graduation, Steed plans to attend Holmes Community College, where he will pursue a degree in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech congratulates Gage on this accomplishment and wishes him the best as he prepares for his future in both military service and higher education.