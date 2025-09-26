Big Deals!
HomeAttalaPhoto: Local student signs with National Guard

Photo: Local student signs with National Guard

by
SHARE NOW
Photo: Local student signs with National Guard

The Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center is proud to announce that senior Gage Steed, son of Matt and Daphne Steed, has signed with the Mississippi Air National Guard.

Steed, a student at Ethel High School, officially signed on Tuesday, Sept. 23. He will begin physical training Oct. 4 and is scheduled to attend basic training following his graduation from Ethel High School in May 2026.

After graduation, Steed plans to attend Holmes Community College, where he will pursue a degree in Conservation Law Enforcement.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech congratulates Gage on this accomplishment and wishes him the best as he prepares for his future in both military service and higher education.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo: Ethel volleyball wins District title, remains unbeaten

Photo: Career-Tech Center highlights workforce development students

Photo: KHS 2025 Homecoming Court

Football scoreboard

Photos: McAdams cheerleaders celebrate homecoming at local nursing home

Photo gallery: Ethel football and cheerleaders hold pep rally at nursing home

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN