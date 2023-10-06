Radiothon Raises Over $23,000 for Make-A-Wish

Boswell Media hosted a radiothon for Make-A-Wish Mississippi Friday in Kosciusko, Carthage, and Philadelphia. With the help of our host locations, community members, and many local businesses, over $23,000 was raised. All of the money will go to Make-A-Wish Mississippi to grant wishes for critically ill children in our communities. Boswell Media thanks our sponsors and volunteers for this amazing success.
