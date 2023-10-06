HomeLocalRadiothon Raises Over $23,000 for Make-A-Wish

Radiothon Raises Over $23,000 for Make-A-Wish

by
SHARE NOW

Boswell Media hosted a radiothon for Make-A-Wish Mississippi Friday in Kosciusko, Carthage, and Philadelphia. With the help of our host locations, community members, and many local businesses, over $23,000 was raised.  All of the money will go to Make-A-Wish Mississippi to grant wishes for critically ill children in our communities.  Boswell Media thanks our sponsors and volunteers for this amazing success.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening Today: Make-A-Wish Radiothon

Prayer Meeting to be held for local Make-a-Wish child

Photo: Benefit raises over $25,000 for Attala SO investigator

Cruisin for a Wish Raises Over $20,000

Cruisin for a Cure 2019 raises over $18,000 for American Cancer Society (video)