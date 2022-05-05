Search continues for missing Holmes County man, Robert “Alex” Easterling

The search continues for a young father who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Robert “Alex” Easterling, 30, also called “A1” in the community in which he lives, was last seen on Wednesday evening, April 20th, on Stockyard Rd. in Pickens, Mississippi.

Easterling was dropped off at an acquaintance’s house and has not been seen or heard from since. “He asked me to text him when I got home so that he would know that I arrived safely. I tried to text and call him several times but I didn’t receive a response”, his mother, Ashley Martin said. “By the next morning, when I had not heard from him, I knew something was wrong.”

Since a missing persons report was filed with the Holmes County Sheriff’s office two weeks ago, family members have hardly slept and there are no plans to scale back search efforts.

Around 100 community volunteers and several K9 teams from multiple states will join the effort this weekend in a search that has been organized for the young father.

A $10,000 reward was also created by the family when Sheriff Willie March communicated that the Holmes County Crimestoppers would not publish a reward. The public is asked to call the state crime stoppers at 1-888-827-4637 to protect the anonymity of individuals calling with information.

“Every law enforcement agency available has now been contacted to help in locating Alex”, Lexington police chief, Sam Dobbins said. “We are continuing to follow up on every lead along with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office”.

If you have seen Alex Easterling​, know of his whereabouts or have information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511 or anonymously report to Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or 1-888-827-4637