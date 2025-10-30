Teen Charged in Connection with Kosciusko High School Shooting Threat

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the shooting threat made against Kosciusko High School last month.

According to authorities, the suspect was living in Gainesville, GA, but has prior connections to Kosciusko.

The FBI and Homeland Security assisted local law enforcement in tracking and locating the teen in Georgia.

He was brought back to Kosciusko and charged with making terroristic threats on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The case is being handled in juvenile court, and due to his age, his name will not be released.