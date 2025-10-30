Big Deals!
HomeAttalaTeen Charged in Connection with Kosciusko High School Shooting Threat

Teen Charged in Connection with Kosciusko High School Shooting Threat

by
SHARE NOW
Teen Charged in Connection with Kosciusko High School Shooting Threat

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with the shooting threat made against Kosciusko High School last month.

According to authorities, the suspect was living in Gainesville, GA, but has prior connections to Kosciusko.

The FBI and Homeland Security assisted local law enforcement in tracking and locating the teen in Georgia.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Carousel-Christmas-Open-House-flyer.pdf

He was brought back to Kosciusko and charged with making terroristic threats on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The case is being handled in juvenile court, and due to his age, his name will not be released.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Ad-for-Membership-Meeting.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko VFW Hosts Halloween Party with DJ This Friday

Happening today: Annual Trick or Treat Safety Parade in downtown Kosciusko

Felony Drug Possession, Domestic Violence, and Disorderlies in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Yazoo City

May & Bloom Opens on the Square

Assault, Shoplifting, Drugs, and Felony Bad Check in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

tel: 6622893161