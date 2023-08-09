Three Attala County races headed to runoff elections

Three political races in Attala County are headed to runoffs following Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries.

Republican runoff elections will take place for:

District 3 Supervisor

Terry Crawford

Trent Fleming

Terry Crawford Trent Fleming District 5 Supervisor

Joshua Black

William “Bill” Roos

A Democratic runoff election will take place for:

District 5 Supervisor

Brad Whittington

Galen Shumaker



The winner of the District 3 republican runoff will face incumbent Steven Goss in the November election.

The winners of the District 5 Democratic and Republican runoffs will face each other, plus Independent Van Cain in the general election.

Runoff elections will be Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Other notable results from Tuesday’s primaries:

Herbert Dew won the Democratic Primary for sheriff. He will face Republican Curtis Pope and Independents Rob Rushton and Scott Walters in the November election.

District 2 Supervisor Billy Coffee won reelection with 53% of the vote. There is no Republican challenger for the position.

District 4 Supervisor Willie Perteet was also reelected to his current position. He won with 74% of the votes and does not have a Republican opponent.

Stennis Thompson won the Democratic primary for District 1 Supervisor with 65% of the vote. He will face Republican candidate Jesse Crosby Jr and Independent Robert Ellis in the November election.

Current Attala County Coroner Sam Bell was reelected, garnering 73% of total votes. He has no Republican challenger in the general election.

In the race for Circuit Clerk, Tim Pinkard won the Republican primary with 71% of the vote. He will face current Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson in November.

Regina Roundtree won the Democratic primary for Tax Collector/Assessor. She will face Republican Hart Pettit in November.

Leroy Wise Jr. was elected as Constable (West), as he has no Republican challenger.

In the race for Constable (East), Greg Culpeper won the Republican primary while Daniel Ray won the Democratic race. The two will face off in November.

