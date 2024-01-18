Thursday update on Natchez Trace Parkway road conditions

The Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page has released the following update on road conditions:

As this rain falls on the northern and central sections of the Natchez Trace Parkway, it is making the road extremely slick. Conditions are not expected to improve. Please stay home or find alternate routes

South District (Natchez, MS to Ridgeland, MS) – The roadway is clearing up with warmer temperatures and rain. Please exercise caution on bridges and shadowed areas where ice/snow has yet to melt completely.

Central District (Ridgeland, MS to Cherokee, AL) – The roadway is getting worse and more dangerous as the rain falls. It is very slick.

North District (Cherokee, AL to Nashville, TN) – The road is still covered in snow. Travel is not recommended at all. The road is closed and gates are locked between MP429 and MP442, south of Nashville.