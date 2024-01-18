HomeAttalaThursday update on Natchez Trace Parkway road conditions

Thursday update on Natchez Trace Parkway road conditions

by
SHARE NOW

The Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page has released the following update on road conditions:

As this rain falls on the northern and central sections of the Natchez Trace Parkway, it is making the road extremely slick. Conditions are not expected to improve. Please stay home or find alternate routes

South District (Natchez, MS to Ridgeland, MS) – The roadway is clearing up with warmer temperatures and rain. Please exercise caution on bridges and shadowed areas where ice/snow has yet to melt completely.

Central District (Ridgeland, MS to Cherokee, AL) – The roadway is getting worse and more dangerous as the rain falls. It is very slick.

North District (Cherokee, AL to Nashville, TN) – The road is still covered in snow. Travel is not recommended at all. The road is closed and gates are locked between MP429 and MP442, south of Nashville.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District: No classes Friday

Road conditions still hazardous in Attala County

Holmes CC to be taught virtually Thursday

Attala County School District: No classes on Thursday

Wednesday Update: Road conditions in Attala still unfavorable for driving

City of Kosciusko offices to open at 10:00 am Thursday