Tigers clinch playoff berth with win over Bobcats

The Ethel Tigers are headed back to the 1A playoffs following a dominant 32-12 win over Sebastopol Thursday night in the final game of the regular season.

The Tigers’ put up 326 total yards of offense, getting 236 yards with its powerful rushing attack.

Leading the Tigers on the ground was running back Zantavious Clark, who carried the ball 19 times for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tigers were a forced to be reckoned with, Taylon May, Cameron Farmer, and Matthew Arnold all getting interceptions, with Arnold returning his for a touchdown.

Additionally, Kameron Fortenberry led the defense with 12 tackles.

“It was a solid effort on both sides of the ball,” said Ethel head coach Junior Graham.

The win over Sebastopol locked the Tigers in as a 3-seed in the postseason.

As a 3-seed, the Tigers will go on road this Friday Nov. 7 to face South Delta in the opening round of the MHSAA 1A Playoffs.