Tigers Roar to 38-6 win in season opener under new coach Junior Graham

The Ethel Tigers kicked off their 2025 football season in commanding fashion, dismantling JZ George High School 38-6 in a game that marked the first win for Hall of Fame head coach Junior Graham.

The Tigers showcased a potent offense and a stifling defense, against the Jaguars.

The Tigers’ offense was firing on all cylinders, led by running back Taylon May, who bulldozed his way to three rushing touchdowns.

Receiver Kameron Fortenberry also shone brightly, hauling in two touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Newman.

Defensively, Jaden Ferguson recorded a safety, while the unit as a whole racked up five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The Tigers’ next game is a road matchup against St. Andrews Friday, Sept. 5.

