Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 12 in Ethel Monday Morning

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle accident Monday morning on Hwy 12 E in the Ethel area.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. when a garbage truck stopped to pick up a can, and a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) truck stopped behind it. A minivan then reportedly rear-ended the MDOT truck, pushing it into the garbage truck.

Both occupants of the minivan were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included the Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, Attala County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and EMS.