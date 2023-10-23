Two Whippets earn Top Performer honors

HomeAttalaTwo Whippets earn Top Performer honors

Two Kosciusko Whippets football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday.

Quarterback Caden Greer and wide receiver Jaquavious “PJ” Pace were all named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Whippets’ 54-35 loss to Houston, Greer went 19/27 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Greer also rushed for one touchdown.

Pace had 132 all-purpose yards with two touchdown catches and a 74-yard kick return touchdown. On defense, he had seven tackles and one pass break-up.

The Whippets will host Murrah for Senior Night this Thursday.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

Video: Pace and Greer highlights from the Houston game

