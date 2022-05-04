HomeAttalaVideo: Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton stops in Kosciusko while cycling Natchez Trace

Video: Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton stops in Kosciusko while cycling Natchez Trace

Olympic gold medal winner Scott Hamilton stopped in Kosciusko Wednesday while cycling the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Third graders from Presbyterian Day School greeted Hamilton at the Kosciusko Visitors Center with streamers, horns, and confetti.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle was also on hand to greet and speak with the legendary figure skater.

Hamilton is cycling the Natchez Trace to help raise money for brain cancer fundraising and research in conjunction with The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation

Learn more at https://www.scottcares.org

Audio: Hamilton explains more about the “Erase the Trace” bike ride.

 

