Whippets and Tigers to open volleyball playoffs this Saturday

Two local high school volleyball teams are gearing up for postseason play this weekend, as both the Kosciusko Whippets and the Ethel Tigers prepare to host first-round playoff matchups Saturday, Oct. 4.

The Kosciusko Whippets, who claimed the Region 4-4A title, will host a yet-to-be-determined opponent Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Kosciusko High School gym.

Also on Saturday, the undefeated Ethel Tigers will take the court in a Region 5-1A vs. Region 6-1A showdown. The Tigers will host South Delta at 2:00 p.m. in what promises to be an electric atmosphere.

Links to the complete 4A and 1A volleyball playoff brackets are posted below.

4A Bracket.

1A Bracket.

