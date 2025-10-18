Big Deals!
Whippets Defeat Greenwood Bulldogs in Important Regional Fight

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Greenwood Bulldogs in this week’s Friday Night Lights.

The first half was all Kosciusko, with the half-time score being 14-0.

Greenwood got on the board in the fourth quarter.  Kosciusko won 28-7 and are 7-1 on the season and 2-1 in regional play.

LD McBride was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets travel to Yazoo City and play the Indians.  All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube on the Boswell Media Sports channel.

 

