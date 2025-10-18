Whippets Defeat Greenwood Bulldogs in Important Regional Fight

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted the Greenwood Bulldogs in this week’s Friday Night Lights.

The first half was all Kosciusko, with the half-time score being 14-0.

Greenwood got on the board in the fourth quarter. Kosciusko won 28-7 and are 7-1 on the season and 2-1 in regional play.

LD McBride was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

