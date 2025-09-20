Whippets Football Travel to Olive Branch and Defeat the Conquistadors

Big Deals!
The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled all the way to Olive Branch to play the Conquistadors Friday night.

The score was tied at seven at the end of the first quarter.  Adding two more touchdowns, the Whippets led at half-time, 21-7.  After a touchdown by each team, the third quarter ended 28-14.  The fourth quarter saw the Whippets run away with it and finish, still undefeated, with the final, 48-21.

Rokari Covington was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.  Now, that’s something to smile about!

Be sure to come back next week when the Whippets host the Choctaw County Chargers.  All Whippets football broadcasts are available on Breezy 103, breezynews.com, the Breezy 103 app, and on YouTube.  And, if so inclined, please subscribe to our new “Breezy 103” YouTube channel.

