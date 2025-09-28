Big Deals!
Grass/Woods Fires Reported Saturday Afternoon

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A grass fire was reported Saturday afternoon about 12:30.

The call came in for the fire on Attala Rd 3173. Few details on the fire were provided from dispatch to the fire trucks upon the initial call.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission was notified that they would be needed for assistance.

The fire was contained shortly after 1. However firefighters were still working on the fire well after 1:15.

A Woods Fire

Just after 4:30 p.m. a woods fire was reported on Attala Rd. 4121.

Before firefighters could reach the scene they encountered a tree in the road that was blocking them. They were able to remove the tree.

The fire was well away from the road and firefighters had a tough time reaching it.

Forestry was called to assist firefighters. Just after 5 p.m. firefighters were still working on getting the fire out, again working on it with the fire being deep in the woods.

