ACSO Issues Scam Warning for Local Residents

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is warning residents to be on alert for scams. Several individuals have recently reported being contacted by someone falsely claiming to represent the United States Federal Trade Commission.

According to ACSO, the scammers are reaching out by phone and email, instructing victims to withdraw money from their checking or savings accounts and send it to them. Officials stress that no legitimate government agency will ever make such a request.

Authorities strongly advise against providing any personal information, bank account details, or other identifying information over the phone or internet.

Anyone who receives such a message should hang up immediately or delete the email without responding.