Big Deals!
HomeAttalaAttala County and Kosciusko School Districts recieve A Ratings in 2024-2025 Accountability Grades

Attala County and Kosciusko School Districts recieve A Ratings in 2024-2025 Accountability Grades

by
SHARE NOW
Attala County and Kosciusko School Districts recieve A Ratings in 2024-2025 Accountability Grades

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released its 2024-2025 accountability grades, and both the Attala County School District and the Kosciusko School District have earned top marks, each securing an A rating.

The MDE evaluates school districts and individual schools using a letter grade system from A to F, based on key performance indicators such as test scores and graduation rates.

This year’s results highlight the exceptional performance of Attala County and Kosciusko, placing them among the state’s highest-performing districts.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Statewide, 87% of school districts achieved an A, B, or C rating for the 2024-2025 school year, a significant improvement from the 62% that earned these grades in the 2015-2016 school year.

The A ratings for Attala County and Kosciusko underscore their commitment to academic excellence and student success.

These top grades mark a milestone for both districts, reinforcing their status as leaders in Mississippi’s educational landscape.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Make-a-Wish-Radiothon-Kosciusko.pdf

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
1 comment
  1. Shelia Pumphrey
    Shelia Pumphrey
    September 25, 2025 at 1:19 PM

    Congratulations to teachers & staff ~
    👩🏻‍🏫📚🖌️📝🖍️🧑🏿‍🏫🇺🇸📏🧒🏻👧🏼👧🏾🧒

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Tractor Destroyed in Fire on Attala Rd. 3123

Schuler Named CEO of Baptist Attala

Video: Kosciusko vs Olive Branch Highlights (football)

Disorderly Conduct, Felony Possession, and Public Drunk in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

Back-to-Back Blazes Make for a Busy Monday in Attala

Missing Attala Man Found Deceased

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/