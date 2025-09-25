Attala County and Kosciusko School Districts recieve A Ratings in 2024-2025 Accountability Grades

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released its 2024-2025 accountability grades, and both the Attala County School District and the Kosciusko School District have earned top marks, each securing an A rating.

The MDE evaluates school districts and individual schools using a letter grade system from A to F, based on key performance indicators such as test scores and graduation rates.

This year’s results highlight the exceptional performance of Attala County and Kosciusko, placing them among the state’s highest-performing districts.

Statewide, 87% of school districts achieved an A, B, or C rating for the 2024-2025 school year, a significant improvement from the 62% that earned these grades in the 2015-2016 school year.

The A ratings for Attala County and Kosciusko underscore their commitment to academic excellence and student success.

These top grades mark a milestone for both districts, reinforcing their status as leaders in Mississippi’s educational landscape.