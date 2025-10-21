Big Deals!
Attala County Deputy Completes Certified Investigator Program

Attala County Deputy Tommy Pender has completed the Certified Investigator Program (CIP) through the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA) in Pearl.

According to MLEOTA, the 320-hour course is designed to give criminal justice professionals the skills and knowledge needed to identify perpetrators and gather evidence crucial for securing convictions.

Deputy Pender said the program offered valuable training, but the most beneficial aspects were learning about the evolution of technology and building connections with other agencies.

