Attala County offices to close Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day

Attala County offices will close Friday, Nov. 10 to celebrate Veterans Day.
The Attala County Board of Supervisors approved the closure during its meeting on Monday.
Veterans Day is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 11, but since that falls on a Saturday this year, the day will be celebrated on Friday.
Additional business covered during Monday’s meeting:
- The board approved school bus turnarounds for Tony Teague, Mary Young, and Irene Harris.
- The board approved waterproofing and masonry work at the Attala County Library.
- The board approved the purchase and installation of new AC/heating units at the Attala County Extension Office and the McCool Fire Department.