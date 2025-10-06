Big Deals!
HomeAttalaBurn Ban Issued for Attala County

Burn Ban Issued for Attala County

by
SHARE NOW
Burn Ban Issued for Attala County

Attala County has implemented a burn ban, effective immediately through November 6, according to Attala County Fire Chief Tim Cox.

The only exemptions are for:

  • MS-Forestry
  • Certified burn managers
  • Commercial contractors with heavy equipment

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission: Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

https://www.msstatefair.com/

  • Campfires
  • Bonfires
  • Fire pits
  • Fire rings
  • Burn barrels
  • Debris burning
  • Field burning

What is allowed during a burn ban:

  • Propane/Gas grills
  • Propane/Gas heaters
  • Charcoal grills

Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

tel: 6622893161

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Drug, Felony DUI, and Petit Larceny in Kosciusko and Attala Arrests

Tigers defeat Bulldogs in Attala County Super Bowl

Video: Gentry vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4215

Burning Advisory for Attala County

Woods Fire on Attala Rd. 4167; House Catches Fire

https://www.holmesbk.com/