Burn Ban Issued for Attala County

Attala County has implemented a burn ban, effective immediately through November 6, according to Attala County Fire Chief Tim Cox.

The only exemptions are for:

MS-Forestry

Certified burn managers

Commercial contractors with heavy equipment

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission: Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is allowed during a burn ban:

Propane/Gas grills

Propane/Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.