Burn Ban Issued for Attala County

Attala County has implemented a burn ban, effective immediately through November 6, according to Attala County Fire Chief Tim Cox.
The only exemptions are for:
- MS-Forestry
- Certified burn managers
- Commercial contractors with heavy equipment
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission: Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:
- Campfires
- Bonfires
- Fire pits
- Fire rings
- Burn barrels
- Debris burning
- Field burning
What is allowed during a burn ban:
- Propane/Gas grills
- Propane/Gas heaters
- Charcoal grills
Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.
Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.