CTC Multimedia Students Shine At Central MS Fair Photography Contest

Kosciusko – The Kosciusko-Attala Career and Technical Center’s (CTC) Multimedia students recently showcased their creative talents in the Central Mississippi Fair Photography Contest, earning recognition for their outstanding work behind the camera.

The Multimedia program is comprised of students from Ethel, Kosciusko, and McAdams High Schools who are in the 9th – 12th grade. This program allows students to submit original photographs for competition. Their entries highlighted a wide range of creativity, technical skill, and artistic expression.

Teacher Sheri Burrell said she is “very proud of the achievements of all of her students,” noting that each participant demonstrated growth, dedication, and originality in their work. Several students brought home top honors at the fair, including: Skuyler Ellington, Alisseya Ball, Tyra Logan, Tyronica Perteet, and My’Keecia Winters

“These students represented their schools and our program exceptionally well,” Burrell said. “The awards are proof of their hard work, but more importantly, the contest gave them the chance to share their voices and creativity with the community.”

The Multimedia program at the Kosciusko-Attala CTC provides students with hands-on experience in photography, graphic design, video production, and other media skills, preparing them for future careers and opportunities in the growing field of digital communication.

Submitted by Sheri Burrell – Kosciusko Attala CTC MultiMedia.

