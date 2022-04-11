Ellzey announced as Superintendent of Pascagoula School District

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey has been announced to the same position for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

The school district sent out the following press release Monday morning:

“The Pascagoula Gautier School District Board of Trustees (Board) is pleased to announce that Billy Ellzey will be the next Superintendent of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

Ellzey has been the Superintendent of Kosciusko School District since 2017. While there, he has built a reputation as a strong communicator with both internal and external stakeholders. With more than 22 years of experience in education, he started his time as a classroom teacher and coach.

The Board conducted an exhaustive search, beginning in November 2021. Ellzey’s track record for school performance improvement impressed the Board and ultimately put him at the top. The community also had the opportunity to hear from Ellzey during a finalist forum hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Ellzey will remain a current board member for the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, as well as remaining an active Rotarian. “I am excited to work with the staff, parents, and community stakeholders in Pascagoula and Gautier to build upon the traditions already in place for a bright future. Together, we will take our district to the next level,” Ellzey said.

Current Superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich will retire June 30, 2022, after serving 17 years as the PGSD Superintendent. The Board would like to thank Rodolfich for all of his hard work, dedication, and expertise over the years. Rodolfich has done an impressive job navigating the challenges of the pandemic for the district.“