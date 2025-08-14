Fatal Traffic Accident in Montgomery County

The driver of a pickup truck was killed late Wednesday night when he ran off U-S 82 near Stewart and crashed into a ditch. Charles H. Martin, 66, of Coffeeville was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairThu, Aug 28 at 5:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Heart of Mississippi RodeoFri, Sep 19 at 6:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Yockanookany River FestSat, Oct 4 at 7:00am
Greenlee Elementary Harvest FestivalSat, Oct 18 at 5:00pm
Greenlee Elementary