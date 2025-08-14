Fatal Traffic Accident in Montgomery County

Big Deals!
by
The driver of a pickup truck was killed late Wednesday night when he ran off U-S 82 near Stewart and crashed into a ditch.   Charles H. Martin, 66, of Coffeeville was pronounced dead at the scene.  The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

