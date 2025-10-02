Big Deals!
Good Samaritan and Firefighters Save Mobile Home from Burning Wednesday in Attala

A grass fire was reported on Attala Road 4221 near Sallis around 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1.

Authorities say the blaze began after a fire that was believed to be extinguished reignited, spreading to the grass and extending into both the front and back yards of the property.

No one was home at the time, but a passerby and a volunteer firefighter worked together to keep the flames from reaching the structure until fire crews arrived on scene.

The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported.

