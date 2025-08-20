Happy National Radio Day!

Today is National Radio Day!

From NationalRadioDay.com:

National Radio Day is a time to honor one of the most longstanding electronic media and its role in our everyday lives. Radio delivers information, news, entertainment and company to millions of Americans every hour of every day. We invite listeners, broadcasters, producers and stations to celebrate on August 20.

Even with competition from podcasts and online streaming platforms, Radio still proves widley popular in 2025 as evidenced by the following statistics:

According to Pew Research Center (2025) 74% of in-car listeners still choose AM/FM radio

From Edison Research’s Infinite Dial 2025 Report 79% of U.S. adults stream digital audio monthly, and 73% listen weekly

Reported by National Public Media (2025) Americans spend nearly 3 hours and 50 minutes per day with audio, and radio makes up 64% of that time

Based on Nielsen Q2 2025 Listening Trends 78% of Gen Z say they still listen to radio

New York Post, citing national Gen Z survey (2025) AM/FM radio leads in-car media use, ahead of streaming (55%) and podcasts (31%)

We have grown a little fond of radio over the years, so we are going to celebrate accordingly!