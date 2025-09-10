Head-On Collision Claims Life of Attala County Woman

Attala County deputies, EMS, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision Tuesday night on Hwy 14 W near Attala Rd. 4009 that claimed the life of a local resident.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Authorities confirmed that Gayla Jones, 52, of Attala County, died at the scene.

Ms. Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell.

A second person was airlifted to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of investigating the crash.