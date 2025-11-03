Holmes Athletics implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

*Story by Steve Diffey with Holmes CC Athletics.

Holmes Community College has announced the college will implement a new clear bag policy at Holmes athletic venues beginning November 2025. The new policy works to ensure the safety of all fans, students, and student-athletes attending events on campus.

The following outlines bags that will be permitted into athletic venues:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″; and

• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand); and

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by Campus Police.

• Stadium cushions and seats without pockets will be allowed.

Prohibited bags include purses larger than a clutch bag; backpacks; briefcases; camera bags/cases, or any bag larger than the permissible sizes listed above. All persons and

bags are subject to search upon entry into Holmes Athletic facilities.