Big Deals!
HomeAttalaHolmes Athletics implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

Holmes Athletics implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

by
SHARE NOW
Holmes Athletics implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

*Story by Steve Diffey with Holmes CC Athletics. 

Holmes Community College has announced the college will implement a new clear bag policy at Holmes athletic venues beginning November 2025. The new policy works to ensure the safety of all fans, students, and student-athletes attending events on campus.

The following outlines bags that will be permitted into athletic venues:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″; and
• Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand); and
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).
• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by Campus Police.
• Stadium cushions and seats without pockets will be allowed.

Prohibited bags include purses larger than a clutch bag; backpacks; briefcases; camera bags/cases, or any bag larger than the permissible sizes listed above. All persons and
bags are subject to search upon entry into Holmes Athletic facilities.

Holmes Athletics implements clear bag policy for all athletic events

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Holmes CC Homecoming on the Goodman Campus

Photos: Career Tech students tour Holmes CC

Video: Greenwood vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

Video: Kosciusko vs Louisville Highlights (football)

Kosciusko School District implements new Clear Bag Policy for athletic events

Video: Holmes CC vs MS Delta CC Highlights (football)

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BEC-Roofing-landing-page-1.pdf